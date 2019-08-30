CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,559,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,210,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CNO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 55,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,290. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

