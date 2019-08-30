CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CICC Research raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE CEO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.67. 71,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $139.77 and a 52 week high of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 420,467 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 25.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

