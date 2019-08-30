CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3,139.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004191 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.