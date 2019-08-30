Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,785 shares of company stock worth $39,166,850. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of CL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. 53,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,747. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

