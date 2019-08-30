Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.42.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

