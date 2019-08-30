Comparing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Medtronic (OTCMKTS:MDT)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $4.04 million 4.73 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Medtronic $30.56 billion 4.74 $4.63 billion $5.22 20.67

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 4 15 0 2.79

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $114.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Precision Optics does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.31% -2.05% -1.01% Medtronic 14.41% 14.36% 8.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medtronic beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

