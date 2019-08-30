Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.10

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 70218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

About Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

