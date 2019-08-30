ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Frank W. Baier Acquires 5,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 122,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,520. The company has a market capitalization of $700.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 140,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.