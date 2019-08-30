Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

