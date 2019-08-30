Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 9%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 4,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.14 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

In related news, insider John Tognetti acquired 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,999.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,901,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,008,374.66.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

