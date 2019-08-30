Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,421.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $126,421.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.81 or 0.04863657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

