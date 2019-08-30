Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 2840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

About Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

