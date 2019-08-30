Cortex (CTXC) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx and DragonEX. Cortex has a market cap of $14.36 million and $2.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00230919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.01335204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092024 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi, CoinEx, Ethfinex, DEx.top, DragonEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

