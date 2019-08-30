Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) CFO Buys $30,200.00 in Stock

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) CFO Andrew Eich acquired 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Covia stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $5.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covia by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investure LLC bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Covia by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

