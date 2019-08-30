Cowen Reiterates $27.00 Price Target for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.21.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.