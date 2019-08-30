CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market cap of $3.95 million and $567,256.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00850089 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.