Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Donald (Don) McLay Sells 30,000 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 30,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.38 ($20.13), for a total value of A$851,520.00 ($603,914.89).

On Friday, May 31st, Donald (Don) McLay sold 30,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.09 ($17.80), for a total value of A$752,820.00 ($533,914.89).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is A$24.20. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 12 month low of A$17.71 ($12.56) and a 12 month high of A$28.90 ($20.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Credit Corp Group’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

