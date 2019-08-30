Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 517.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,434 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 157,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,577. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

