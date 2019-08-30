Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.63 ($47.25).

ETR:DRI opened at €25.28 ($29.40) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1-year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

