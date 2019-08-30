Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Credits has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, WazirX, Tidex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,236,324 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

