Critical Comparison: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 18.42% 9.07% 1.23% HMN Financial 24.23% 11.32% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HMN Financial does not pay a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.53 $20.00 million $2.86 12.76 HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.62 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

