Critical Contrast: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talend and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $204.32 million 5.88 -$40.36 million ($1.22) -33.80 SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.47 million 0.92 -$11.75 million N/A N/A

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Talend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talend and SAFE T GRP LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 1 5 0 2.57 SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talend presently has a consensus price target of $55.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -25.39% -249.51% -24.23% SAFE T GRP LTD/S -870.10% -300.59% -144.01%

Summary

Talend beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

