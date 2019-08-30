CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 2.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

CCI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,720. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.