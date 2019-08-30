Crypto.com Hits Market Cap of $51.10 Million (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Crypto.com has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com token can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00033648 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, Binance and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00231576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.01340104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Crypto.com Token Profile

Crypto.com’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com is medium.com/@Crypto.com. Crypto.com’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Livecoin, EXX, BigONE, ABCC, Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bittrex, OKEx, Bithumb, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.