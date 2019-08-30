Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0165

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.04869149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,321 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.