CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,537. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

