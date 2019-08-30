CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Tudor Pickering

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 2,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,510. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

