CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Hits $4.76 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $107,327.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,481,745,230 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

