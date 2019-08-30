Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.52.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $113.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,030,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.