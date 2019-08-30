CYCLEAN (CCL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $644.00

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $220,647.00 and $644.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

