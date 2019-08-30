Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:DQ opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

