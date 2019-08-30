Dash Green (DASHG) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Dash Green has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Dash Green has a market cap of $95,136.00 and $1,032.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash Green coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash Green alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dash Green Profile

Dash Green (DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet. Dash Green’s official website is dashgreen.net.

Dash Green Coin Trading

Dash Green can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash Green should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.