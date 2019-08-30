DaTa eXchange Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $6,362.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.04965809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

