DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $5,885.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

