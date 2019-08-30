Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.79. Decmil Group shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 147,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $212.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.88.

Decmil Group Company Profile (ASX:DCG)

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

