DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,054.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.71 million and $3,054.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Coindeal and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

