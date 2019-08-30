Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 2.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $58.14. 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,026. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.