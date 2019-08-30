Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 12.2% Higher

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 789,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 459,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 241,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 787,488 shares during the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.