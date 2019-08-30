Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on O. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.11.

NYSE O opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

