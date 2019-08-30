Deutsche Bank Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 485

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 499.55 ($6.53).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 354.90 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 279 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

