Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €16.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.01 ($20.94).

ETR:LHA opened at €13.99 ($16.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.31 and its 200-day moving average is €18.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €24.00 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

