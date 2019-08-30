Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.25 ($46.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DWNI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.40 ($41.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

FRA:DWNI traded up €2.83 ($3.29) on Friday, reaching €32.26 ($37.51). 3,279,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.08 and a 200-day moving average of €38.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

