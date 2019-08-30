Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.25, 5,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.