Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Trading Up 1.4%

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), approximately 323,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 253,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90.

About Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

