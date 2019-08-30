Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $103,473,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,888.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 404,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 399,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $935,021.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

DLTR traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,173. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.