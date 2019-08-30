Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.66-5.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.90-5.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

