DPRating Price Reaches $0.0003 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and UEX. DPRating has a market cap of $766,601.00 and $1.53 million worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00233488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01349856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,828,340,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,605,809,246 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.