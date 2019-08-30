Dragonchain Trading Down 14.1% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $46,484.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01346435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00091884 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

