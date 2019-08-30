Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $0.83. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 20 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 215.58% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

