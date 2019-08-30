Dropil (DROP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,274.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Dropil has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $938,274.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006310 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004137 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,739,789,345 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

